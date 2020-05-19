The Seventh annual Kerrville Festival of the Arts, originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in downtown Kerrville, has been rescheduled, says show producer LuAnn Anderson.
The new dates will be Nov. 7-8. As in the past, this juried fine art festival will be held on Water Street and Earl Garrett in downtown Kerrville.
“We are disappointed that we have to cancel the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” says Anderson, “but many of our artists have already indicated they plan to be back with us in the fall. This fall’s event will have all the same components, including top artisans and crafters, children’s activities, food vendors and entertainment. It will also be a great time to support the local downtown businesses and contribute to our community’s recovery from this unprecedented crisis.”
For further information, contact Kerrville Festival of the Arts at 895-7962, e-mail info@kvartfest.com or visit www.kvartfest.com.
