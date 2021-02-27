‘Villainous Company’ opens at VK Garage Theater

The wild weather cancelled a full weekend of performances of Playhouse 2000's current play, the fun caper "Villainous Company." To make up for it, the company has extended the show's run through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Limited tickets are now on sale for performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the VK Garage Theater.
Audiences for the opening weekend of performances gave the show high marks; "Fun" was the word that cropped up most often to describe this new play by Victor L. Cahn.
Using a cast of just three women, "Villainous Company" presents a fascinating tale of international intrigue that unfolds in real time over the course of an hour and a quarter.
The story's twists and turns flow with both humor and suspense, taking the audience on a delightful evening's journey that is suitable for the whole family.
Admission is limited to just 30 so that "Social Distancing" can be provided between pairs of seated patrons, and face coverings are required. Any parties of three or more who wish to be seated together should call the box office in advance to make those arrangements. All seats are $22.
The VK Garage Theater is located at 305 Washington St. at its corner with Main Street, on the campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for all Playhouse 2000 events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
