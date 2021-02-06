The Hill Country Republican Club will host Matt Mackowiak at a Feb. 9 meeting at the Kroc Center.
Mackowiak, a national political consultant, will be the guest speaker for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Mackowiak is an Austin and Washington, DC-based political and communications consultant providing political consulting to conservative campaigns. He has served in senior roles for two U.S. Senators and a Governor, in the Bush administration, and in winning campaigns.
The dinner meeting will feature a buffet meal consisting of roast beef or lemon butter pangasius fish, garden salad, garlic mashed potatoes, savory green beans, breadsticks and a dessert.
The KROC Center is requesting that all attending wear masks until seated at a table, which will be socially spaced with a limit of four seats at each table.
Advanced registration is required and can be obtained online by visiting www.hillcountryrepublicanclub.org or by calling 896-1668.
