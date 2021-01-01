Teacher Feature: Brent Bode

School: Center Point Elementary.
Subject taught: Middle school science.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology, business, and sociology from the University of North Texas.
Reason you chose a career in education: My father, Dale Bode, taught for more than 30 years, and my sister, Brandi, has been in education for 15 years.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Conversing with students, and learning how they learn. As a teacher I have to build a relationship with students, then they will go through a brick wall for me. I love some of the crazy questions students ask.
Hardest part of teaching: Dealing with failure when a student has the tools to succeed, but chooses not to.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I really don’t have anything I would change.
Other duties at school: I coach football, power lifting, and track; and I’m the UIL Junior High Science Team coach.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy sports, and I fish and hunt. I like being outdoors, hiking and camping. I love classic rock and rock music, and play the drums and sing.
Personal history: I was born in Houston, but we moved to Ingram when I was two. We stayed for 13 years, then moved to Liberty Hill when I was a junior in high school. I graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 2007, then played football for Sam Houston State University. I worked for a while before I finished college at UNT in 2015. I followed my father into teaching, first at Our Lady of the Hills High School for a year, then in Marble Falls for a year, before coming back home. My parents, Dale and Linda Bode, are retired and living in Kerrville. Dale was a Community Journal Teacher Feature back in 2015. My sister, Brandi, is girl’s athletic coordinator at Earl Warren High School in San Antonio. I really love teaching in a small school like Center Point.
