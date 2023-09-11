Since the founding of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890, each year DAR members contribute millions of hours of community service across the nation and through our many Chapters across the world. The Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville, is dedicated to the mission of the DAR in the service areas of historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The chapter year begins in September and ends in May, and beginning in September of 2022 the Major James Kerr Chapter accomplished many things.
In anticipation of the celebration of Constitution Week chapter members passed out information to businesses in Bandera and Kerrville about the Constitution as the founding document of our country and we petitioned the city of Kerrville to proclaim Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. In October many of our members participated in the UGRA On-Your-Own River Clean-up project and for that activity were awarded First Place “Service to America, National Day of Service” award by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Chapter members cleaned tombstones at Glen Rest Cemetery as part of our Tombstone Cleaning Project, signed and sent cards of encouragement to military who are stationed in other parts of the world and far away from their families, participated in activities at the Kerrville VA Hospital, sent holiday cards to military stationed overseas as part of the DAR's “Project Patriot Program,” and recognized through the DAR Community Service Award both Meals on Wheels and the Doyle Community Center, two organizations whose members exemplify a spirit of caring and service to the local community.
At chapter meetings, members generously donated items and supplies that were distributed to the Hill Country Veterans Center, the Kerrville VA Hospital and shipped to Landstuhl Chaplain's Closet. We sent Valentine cards to veterans, distributed pins to Vietnam vets, celebrated George Washington's birthday and other patriotic holidays and gave awards in recognition of conservation to local students for an essay they wrote about what it means to be a good citizen. Members attended State Conference, Fall Forum and Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. We promoted the activities of DAR chapters that are located overseas by buying associate memberships, and welcomed new citizens into our country by attending Naturalization ceremonies at the Federal Courthouse in San Antonio. Our Flag Committee identified several businesses in Kerrville that proudly and properly fly the American flag and presented the owners with a certificate.
The Major James Kerr Chapter welcomes the opportunity to introduce new and prospective members into how they may become involved in community service through the DAR. The rewards of volunteerism are many, and the members of the Major James Kerr Chapter work every day to help make our local community a better and more friendly place. DAR members give back to the community in order to express our appreciation to the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.