Robert Earl Keen plays to benefit classical music

Robert Earl King calls himself a "regular guy," a person who has a unique job and career. He says he performs 120 shows per year, which keeps him on the road about 180 days per year, playing for his many fans.
But he says he is also a fan. "I have an amateur view of classical music. It's what I listen to; it helps me relax."
So he says when his youngest daughter, at age six, expressed interest in violin, he sent her to Pat Lee for lessons. Lee introduced them to Hill Country Youth Orchestras. "I must have sat through 50 to 100 rehearsals," Keen says. "And I learned what a unique opportunity HCYO provides for Hill Country youth. They can learn to play violin, viola, cello, or bass, with the assistance of great teachers and supporters, without worrying about the cost. The program is unique in all the United States, in that there's no tuition."
He says, "I got to thinking, I play Americana, and they play classical, but maybe I could use my music to help their music. I make money, they need money.
"In 2007 I approached their board with the idea of doing a concert to raise funds. I would supply music and the sound system, if they could supply a venue. They were a little skeptical at first, but I promised that every dollar that came in the door would go to HCYO. They came up with the Cailloux Theater, and that first year they received $50 to $55 thousand, and then they were like, 'Can we do it again?' And we have."
He says he has to crunch the numbers, but he thinks after the 2020 concert last Saturday the total over the 13 years will be more than a million dollars.
"It works for both groups," he says. "The HCYO program is more rare than gold. I've seen so many amazing kids. Some, when they start out, you think they're tone deaf. But after playing for just a few years, they're virtuosos. And music is for life. My daughter played with HCYO nine years, and she still plays the violin as a hobby."
Keen says he was born and raised in Houston, graduating from Sharpstown High School in 1974. Then he went to Texas A&M University, majoring in agriculture. "I've always been an outdoors guy. I have relatives in West Texas, and I'd go out there and work cattle with them, so I thought it might be a good fit. But it wasn't exactly the right thing, so I switched to English. I discovered I'd rather read about riding the range on horseback than doing it. I still love the outdoors, though. I go quail hunting with friends, and bow-hunt, and I play a little golf."
He says he worked his way through college. "A lot of people say that, but I took semesters off to work oilfield and construction, good money for a college kid. So since I'm counted as Class of 1978, I actually graduated in 1980. By that time, I was hooked on music."
In 2018 he was selected as a Texas A&M Distinguished Alumni.
After A&M, Keen says he moved to Austin. "There were 80 live music venues per night, hotels to bars. I took a job with the Railroad Commission recording data from the oilfields. Before computers that consisted of writing figures in desk-sized books. But as soon as the workday ended, I'd take my guitar and set up my own sound system in some bar and play for three or four hours. I paid my dues."
He says one of the venues he really wanted to get into was Austin's Gruene Hall, a dance hall built in the 19th century hosting live country, Americana and blues musicians nightly, and the person who booked it was Tracy Ferguson. "I worked for months to get her to come hear me play, and when she finally did it was the most embarrassing show I ever had. She brought a friend, University of Texas student Kathleen Gray, and they were the only two people in the audience. I played, and they drank beer and talked. After a while, I put my guitar down and asked if we could just sit and talk, and we did."
Soon after, Keen says, he and Gray started dating. While there were a lot of venues in Austin, at that time there was no music industry for professionals. Keen figured if he was serious about making a musical career, he needed to be in Nashville. They made the move in 1985, and were married in 1986.
He says, "We stayed in Nashville 22 months. I learned all about the music business, but as someone said, I couldn't get through a door if it was made of paper. The Canadian writer Richard J. Needham once wrote that 'The person who is brutally honest enjoys the brutality quite as much as the honesty.' By that time we were broker than the Ten Commandments, so we came back to Texas to try something else."
He says they ended up in the Hill Country because Kathleen's parents, Preston and Flo Gray, had Purple Hills Manor, a nursing home in Medina, and Kathleen worked there for a year and a half.
"Meanwhile, my luck changed," Keen says. "People started calling up and saying, 'You have to come play here.' I would play anywhere in the U.S.; like drive to Chicago, play a gig, and return to Texas; and by the mid-90s I was drawing a couple of thousand people a night. So I stayed with it. I say, 'The way is easy, but most people take the side path.' Unlike most musicians, my audience built slow, but steady, and continues to build. I still play anywhere, Portland Maine to Portland Ore. I've been to Europe a couple of times, but that's expensive."
So Keen says they lived in Bandera for nine years, where they had their first daughter, Clara; and in Medina for nine years, where they had Chloe, then 14 years ago found their home in Kerrville. Both daughters graduated from Tivy High School.
After Clara graduated from college she worked for her father for a couple of years. Keen says, "We started 'Americana Podcast,' a weekly music and interview with mostly songwriters. There's music and I do the interview, and she did the rest. We're gaining a following, 105,000 downloads, at americanapodcast.podbean.com, and I'm proud of the contribution she and I can make to music history."
Keen says maintaining the family/work balance he has kept for 34 years is a matter of mindset. "When I'm working, I focus on work; but when I'm with my family I'm totally with my family."
