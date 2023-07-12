Dr. Brent Ringo says he became the superintendent of Kerrville Independent School District on May 1. His family made the move to Kerrville June 3.
“I’m doing a lot of listening,” he says. “I arrived just in time for an important lesson in KISD history and tradition when I accompanied the 2023 Senior Walk up Tivy Mountain. I participated in both the classroom award ceremonies and the Senior Award Ceremony, and got to shake every senior’s hand at Tivy High School graduation. I have the KISD Vision Statement posted where I see it every time I look up.”
That vision statement says KISD will be “An educational leader in the heart of the Hill Country, inspiring all students to become lifelong learners and productive citizens.” Ringo reads, “We value students first, personalized learning experiences, preparing students for the future, continuous learning and improvement for KISD, and sound fiscal management and aligned resources and goals.”
But he says all the many needs of the district must be met within the limited resources available. The Texas Legislature hasn’t increased school funding since 2019, and general inflation, particularly increased insurance costs, are tightening budget constraints. He adds, “Hopefully we’ll see some increases in the current special session.”
Regardless of what the Legislature does, though, Ringo says he has a great team to help him. With him in the district offices he has three assistant superintendents. Wade Ivy handles Administration and Human Resources, Heather Engstrom is in charge of Curriculum and Instruction, and Jarrett Jachade is Chief Financial Officer and head of Business Services. Together they keep KISD on track, heading up departments including curriculum and instruction, finance, facilities and transportation, student nutrition, special education, and more.
Then he has the principals of the eight KISD campuses, including Tom Daniels, Nimitz, Starkey, and Tally elementary schools; Hal Peterson Middle School; Tivy High School; Hill Country High School; and the Early Childhood Center, and the faculty and staff they oversee.
He says, “My job is to work with the trustees and all of our employees to support the KISD mission and vision. I’ll also work with the other stakeholders, including business owners, community members, and obviously the parents of our students. I’ll make sure students come first in our planning, and I want them to participate in the decision-making process.”
Ringo says he was born and raised in Amarillo, where his parents still live in the small house he grew up in. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1999, and was recruited to play football at West Point. But in 1999 an injury forced him to transfer to the University of Texas in Austin.
“While I was at UT, Kristin Halloran was on the Pom Squad, a dance team,” he says. “In the fall of 2002 a mutual friend set us up. It was a blind date for her, but not for me. I took her to a ‘really fancy restaurant’ for a student budget, called Olive Garden. In 2005 we became engaged, and we married in 2006.”
He says at UT he earned a bachelor of business management, and a certification to teach mathematics. He started his education career in Leander’s Vista Ridge High School, teaching algebra I and geometry for two years. “My principal there encouraged me to prepare for being a principal, so I commuted to Texas State University and earned a masters in educational administration.”
Kristin found a position in Dallas, and Ringo taught for a year 24 miles northeast of Dallas in Garland ISD, at Rowlett High School, and the district he just left to join Kerrville ISD. Then he was promoted to assistant principal in Wylie ISD, and spent three years opening the new Cooper Junior High School. He moved to Wylie High School for three years, and while associate principal he built the largest dual-credit program in Collin County. He also completed his doctorate in educational administration with a minor in statistics, from Texas A&M University-Commerce, in 2008.
He says in 2012 he became principal of Royse City High School for two years, then was recruited to become director of finance for Allen ISD. During his three years there he oversaw the reconstruction of the district’s crumbling stadium, and was promoted to executive director. He became an assistant superintendent for Highland Park ISD, then in 2018 took over as chief financial officer of Garland ISD, overseeing three assistant superintendents and serving 71 campuses.
“But Kristin and I wanted to get our kids into a smaller, one-high-school community,” he says. “When the superintendent position opened in KISD, we jumped at the chance. Our first son, Brody, is a fourth-grader at Tally, where our younger son, Kyle, is in second grade. Our daughter, Kaylee, is three years old, and goes to St. Peter’s School. Now we have time to have fun with our kids and watch sporting events. I like to read newspapers and biographies, and books on leadership. I work out if time allows.”
Ringo says he’s already active in the Hill Country community. He is becoming a member of Rotary, and was appointed to the UGRA Board in June. He’s also on the board of the Texas Association for School Business Officials and the Texhillco Federal Credit Union.
He says, “I’ve been fortunate in my career to have roles that positively impact Texas public education. I’ve advanced dual credit programs and magnet schools, and grown career and technical education programs which prepare students for everything from welding to fashion design. I’ve worked with industry partners to enable students to earn work certifications. I believe, with Mother Teresa, ‘I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.’
“But what I share with my kids, daily, I learned at West Point. Always choose the harder right rather than the easier wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.