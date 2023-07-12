Listening
Dr. Brent Ringo, Kerrville ISD’s superintendent since May 1, shows off portraits of his children, the first decorations in his new office. He says he and his wife Kristin want them to grow up in a community like Kerrville, which was a prime motivation for applying for the KISD position.

Dr. Brent Ringo says he became the superintendent of Kerrville Independent School District on May 1. His family made the move to Kerrville June 3.

“I’m doing a lot of listening,” he says. “I arrived just in time for an important lesson in KISD history and tradition when I accompanied the 2023 Senior Walk up Tivy Mountain. I participated in both the classroom award ceremonies and the Senior Award Ceremony, and got to shake every senior’s hand at Tivy High School graduation. I have the KISD Vision Statement posted where I see it every time I look up.”

