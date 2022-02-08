Playhouse 2000 has postponed the opening of the first show in their 2022 season due to COVID cases arising in the show's company.
The new comedy "Now And Then" is now scheduled to open on Friday, Feb. 11 for two weekends.
"Up to now, we have been very fortunate to avoid COVID cases spreading among our active volunteers," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "Though no one in this group has become seriously ill, we want to be sure to allow for full isolation of those who have been exposed before we invite the audience back to the theater."
Patrons holding tickets have been informed by email that their tickets will automatically move to the new date, and there's nothing they need to do now. Any patrons who cannot or choose not to attend the show on the available dates can request a refund of the ticket face value by email to Susan@caillouxtheater. com.
"The safety of our participants and our audience is very important to us," Brown added. "We are glad to take this small step to help guard against spreading a potentially dangerous disease to any of them."
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's community theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
