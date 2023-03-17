Cailloux celebrates 20 Years of Arts, Entertainment

On March 27 of 2003, a multi-year renovation project was brought to a joyous conclusion when the San Antonio Symphony presented the inaugural concert on the stage of Kerrville’s magnificent new Cailloux Theater.
Twenty years later, Playhouse 2000, managers of the theater on behalf of owners the City of Kerrville, are celebrating two decades of offering the highest quality performing arts to Kerrville and the Hill Country community.
That first night was a regional sensation. A stand-room-only crowd of 810 paid up to $100 per ticket to enjoy a concert which was written up by newspapers both locally and in San Antonio. Honored guests included Mayor Stephen Fine, former Mayor Ben Low and State Representative Harvey Hilderbran, who read a proclamation signed by Governor Rick Perry.
The following week, the Baylor University Symphony was booked, and within the month Playhouse 2000 opened the Tony Award winning musical “Big River” in the first of many locally produced plays and musicals.
The path to the grand opening had begun more than three years earlier when Hill Country philanthropists and benefactors Mrs. Kathleen Cailloux and her daughter-in-law Sandy Cailloux had a vision for improving the aging Kerrville Municipal Auditorium into a regional show-place for the performing arts.
With the Cailloux Family’s initial gift of more than three million dollars, the process of designing and building a showcase of which Kerrville could be proud was launched. A 15-month construction process replaced all but a very small portion of the original structure, and changed it from a run-of-the-mill event center into a true performing arts destination.
Total cost of the renovation exceeded eight million dollars, more than seven of which was provided by the Cailloux family and the Cailloux Foundation. Playhouse 2000 took on completing the fund-raising needed for the project, raising more than a million dollars from hundreds of private donors.
The entire project was completed with no use of tax dollars.
Care was taken to maintain the “memorial” aspect of the original auditorium. A focal point of the lobby is the large wall located at the landing of the grand staircase, upon which are engraved in stone the names of Kerrville residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts from the First World War through the Vietnam conflict.
In an average year, the Cailloux Theater will host as many as 110 events, and will see total attendance of more than 60,000. Of those, more than half will visit from outside the Kerrville zip code.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which also includes the Kit Werlein Annex and VK Garage Theater, home of Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000.
Playhouse 2000 is a non-profit corporation that serves dual roles: both as a producing theater company and as the management company responsible for the daily operations of the entire Cailloux City Center complex. P2K merges the two responsibilities into their overall mission to “bring people together to educate, entertain, enlighten and inspire with quality performing arts experiences.”
Complete information about activities at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or by telephone at (830) 896-9393.
