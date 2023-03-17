Cailloux celebrates 20 Years of Arts, Entertainment
The Cailloux Theater first opened its doors on March 27, 2003, with a gala event and concert by the San Antonio Symphony.  Information on upcoming Cailloux Theater events can be found online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

On March 27 of 2003, a multi-year renovation project was brought to a joyous conclusion when the San Antonio Symphony presented the inaugural concert on the stage of Kerrville’s magnificent new Cailloux Theater.

Twenty years later, Playhouse 2000, managers of the theater on behalf of owners the City of Kerrville, are celebrating two decades of offering the highest quality performing arts to Kerrville and the Hill Country community.

