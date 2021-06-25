The Kerr Regional History Center presents “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State,” an exhibition developed by Maury Forman and Robert A. Calvert for the Center for Texas Studies at the University of North Texas, with support from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Political cartoons in Texas often focus on hotly contested, controversial and colorful political campaigns — usually for the governor’s chair. In “Cartooning Texas” you will meet a fascinating array of flamboyant politicians, ranging from the controversial Governor Jim Hogg to the remarkable Pappy O’Daniel.
“Cartooning Texas” is both a cartoon history of Texas politics and a history of political cartooning in Texas. It tells the story of one hundred years of events in Texas from 1890 to 1990 in a form that is wonderfully visible and precise. This exhibition serves as a compilation of the visual commentaries of journalists about the issues and people most important to Texans during the 100-year period.
The exhibition is free and will be available to the public through July 12. The Kerr Regional History Center is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Kerr Regional History Center at 258-1278, the reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call (512) 440-1991.
