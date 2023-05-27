Grab your skateboard and helmet, because the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its annual “Skateboard Competition.”
This exciting event will take place at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Dr., on Saturday, June 10. Check-in and warm-up will start at 9:30 a.m., with the competition beginning at 10 a.m. Each participant will have three minutes to perform their best skills in competition for the top spot.
