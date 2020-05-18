Five athletes were honored with special recognitions during Our Lady of the Hills’ livestreamed awards ceremonies held Thursday, May 7 in place of a more traditional event, in light of COVID-19.
Seniors Brooke Meismer and Cody Davis were named as the Lady Hawk and Hawk “Athletes of the Year” by OLH Athletic Director Chris Ramirez towards the conclusion of the program.
Mesimer played volleyball, soccer, and golf for OLH. She helped the soccer team advance to the second round of TAPPS playoff action, and was a favorite to qualify for the state golf tournament in Waco barring coronavirus halting play in mid-March.
Davis ended his senior seasons as a vital part of the football, soccer, baseball, and track programs. He was named to several honor teams in football, contributed to the soccer Hawks making the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and threw the shotput and ran on two state potential relays on the track.
Daniel Curran was named as this year’s winner of the “Hozy” Scholarship, so named in honor of late OLH coach Daniel Hozeman. It is worth $500.
Mesimer, and Davis were also among four winners of an OLH Athletic Booster Club Scholarships, each totaling $500.
Jake Chapman and William Tran were the other recipients of the boosters’ awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.