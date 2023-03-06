Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290, Fredericksburg.
HCA’s March program will focus on the Astronomical League's observing programs for amateur astronomers. The AstroLeague designs its observing programs to provide direction and goals for observing and to develop skills with various instruments and objects. Best of all, these programs are available at no cost to all amateur astronomers.
Ryan Behrends will demonstrate how to navigate the AstroLeague's website and explore the variety of viewing programs available to users.
Behrends is a charter member and the current president of HCA. He has completed 11 Astronomical League observing programs. He is a rancher in the Hill Country and in his spare time enjoys astronomy and bird photography.
Dan Posey will follow up with a step-by-step example of how to complete one of the most popular programs, the Messier List of 110 of the showpiece sights in the night sky.
Prior to Posey’s retirement in 2010, he was an analytical chemist for 40 years, specializing in chemical spectroscopy and is now into stellar spectroscopy using his personal telescope at home. He has completed 10 Astronomical League observing programs.
Both men represent Hill Country Astronomers by providing their telescopes and expertise at star parties for area schools, Friends of the Night Sky organizations, and state and national parks and natural areas.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
