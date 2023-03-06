Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 6, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290, Fredericksburg.

HCA’s March program will focus on the Astronomical League's observing programs for amateur astronomers. The AstroLeague designs its observing programs to provide direction and goals for observing and to develop skills with various instruments and objects. Best of all, these programs are available at no cost to all amateur astronomers.

