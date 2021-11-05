Hill Country Caring Crafters will host their annual “Holiday Magic” event Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 1907 Junction Hwy.
The event will feature a market of handmade products, including holiday decorations, family gifts, baby gifts, jewelry and boutique items.
There will be a bake sale and light lunch. There is no admission to attend and proceeds will benefit local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.