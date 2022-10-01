P2K presents doggy comedy show to benefit KPA!

Friends of Hill Country animals can support local advocates Kerrville Pets Alive! and enjoy the antics of nationally touring "Mutts Gone Nuts" on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
The troupe of nine performing pooches - all "rescue dogs" - will thrill audiences of all ages with the athletic and hilarious doggy spectacular that has been travelling the country, leaving audiences everywhere howling for more.
The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World Record Champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right in to your heart.
All of the “Mutts Gone Nuts” dogs were adopted from shelters or from rescues. Sometimes the very behavior that drove the previous owner to relinquish the dog has become the dog's star quality.
“Mutts Gone Nuts” trainers use “positive” force-free training methods. They look for the dog's natural talents by getting to know their individual personalities. Once they find out what the dog likes to do, they reinforce those behaviors with treats and/or toys.
Co-producer and emcee Scott Houghton says "I feel lucky to have come into dog training at a time when force-free, positive training is the gold standard. When dogs perform behaviors they are naturally inclined to do, they are happiest."
When not on tour, “Mutts Gone Nuts” furry cast members have the run of three fenced acres, and of course they all live in the house (some even sleep in mom and dad's bed).
Deemed a “must see!” by the Washington Post, “Mutts Gone Nuts” is sure to win Best in Show.
Tickets to enjoy “Mutt's Gone Nuts” are priced from just $10 to $30, and all childrens’ tickets are just $10. A portion of all sales will go directly to Kerrville Pets Alive!, a local non-profit organization that works to save Kerr County pets by providing resources and education.
All seats are reserved, and can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
