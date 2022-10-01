P2K presents doggy comedy show to benefit KPA!
The pooches of "Mutts Gone Nuts" were all rescued from shelters and trained using positive, force-free methods to create a one-of-a-kind doggy spectacular being presented by Playhouse 2000 in the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. All children's tickets are just $10, and proceeds benefit Kerrville Pets Alive!

Friends of Hill Country animals can support local advocates Kerrville Pets Alive! and enjoy the antics of nationally touring "Mutts Gone Nuts" on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

The troupe of nine performing pooches - all "rescue dogs" - will thrill audiences of all ages with the athletic and hilarious doggy spectacular that has been travelling the country, leaving audiences everywhere howling for more.

