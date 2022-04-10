Master Gardeners preparing for ‘Blooms & Barrels’

The secret’s in the sauce! And, Janice Walker and Sandy Martin are the masters of it. These Hill Country Master Gardener greenhouse volunteers know that getting the right start results in strong, healthy plants.
It all begins with rich potting soil and a dash of fertilizer which supply the right nutrients for promoting strong root development. That vigorous root system gives plants a huge advantage when planted in a garden, and a thriving, healthy plant makes gardeners happy.
Hill Country Master Gardeners began growing plants for their annual Blooms & Barrels sale in January in order to have them at their peak for this year’s April 9 sale. Careful monitoring for pests and diseases is ongoing, and treatment begins as soon as any problems appear. In addition, temperature, light, ventilation and fertilizer schedules are essential to producing strong, healthy blooming beauties.
“The little plants tell us what they need, nonverbally of course” says volunteer Sandy Martin. “They have their own way of saying “I’m thirsty. Something’s biting me. I’m cold. Feed me.”
As the organization accumulates more plants, the number of volunteers needed to tend them grows. Warming spring temperatures mean more frequent waterings. That’s when matured plants can leave the shelter of the greenhouses and get their first taste of Hill Country winds and rain.
“Getting our hardy plants outdoors as it warms allows them to acclimate to their future growing conditions.” explains greenhouse chairman Fernando Gonzalez. “As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, our plants respond with rapid growth. Moving hardy plants into our pot yard and shade house gives them additional growing space as we continue to carefully monitor them.”
A few days before the sale, all the plants are treated to a tradition called “Spa Day.” Master Gardener volunteers, equipped with their tools of the trade, go over each and every pot (more than 1,600) to ensure that the plants look their best and all spent blooms or broken stems are removed. With this “spa” treatment, the plants are ready to go to their new homes and perform their best.
This year’s Blooms & Barrels sale takes place on Saturday, April 9 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The tax-free sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sell-out).
“We have a nice selection of Texas native and adapted plants that perform well in the Hill Country,” says Janell Dahms, Blooms & Barrels chairman. “In addition to blooming perennials and shrubs, we’ll have annuals, herbs and veggies.”
“Last year’s devastating Winter Storm Uri meant that our entire inventory of more than 1,500 plants was sold by 11 a.m.,” she recalls. “While this year’s Winter Storm Landon brought us snow and ice, we aren’t yet sure how much garden damage occurred. Serious shoppers should come early for the best selection.”
In addition to the plants, 55-gallon rain barrels converted from recycled food-grade storage containers will be available.
“As an incentive to conserving water, rebate applications provided by the Upper Guadalupe River Authority will be available to Kerr County residents who purchase and install rain barrels,” adds Dahms.
The Garden Shed, a resale shop stocked with gently used gardening tools, books, accessories & decor, returns this year with garage sale prices.
Profits from plant sales fund Hill Country Master Gardener projects that help educate residents of surrounding counties about successful and enjoyable gardening.
For more information, including a printable plant list and sale flyer, visit www.hillcountrymastergardeners. org or call the Hill Country Master Gardeners’ office at Kerr County Extension office at (830) 257-6568.
