Texas humanity

Mike Gentry says he grew up in Houston, and when he moved to California swore he would never return to live in Texas.
“I was born near the coast, in Refugio,” he says. “But as an infant, I went to live with my grandparents, Lonnie and Irene Morris, in Slidell. Then it was a town of about 100 people, northwest of Fort Worth. I went to Slidell Elementary in first and second grade, and when I was eight I started taking music.”
He says his mother, Molly Morris, married Alonzo Wuensch, and they took him to Houston. He went to Stephen F. Austin High School, where besides trying his hand at theater, he played clarinet and drums in the band.
“Judy Guthrie was our head cheerleader’” he says. “Somehow I managed to ask her out, and for our first date we went to the Las Vegas Inn in Houston, where we had Mexican food. I thought, ‘There goes my future wife.’ It took her longer.”
Gentry says Judy broke up with him, and moved to California. It took him 30 days to decide to follow her.
“She had been in Los Angeles six months when I received the notice to report for my draft physical. I called her, and proposed, and she foolishly said, ‘Yes.’ I had $20 in my wallet when I started hitchhiking to California. She had to lend me money for her ring when we married in January of 1965.”
Gentry said he worked selling welding supplies until he got drafted in November of 1966. He went to Fort Ord for basic training, then was assigned to radio-teletype school in Fort Gordon, Ga., while Judy stayed in California. Instead of Vietnam, he was sent to Wertheim, Germany. Judy followed after, once he got settled, and over the next year they toured Europe, including the Berlin Wall.
After Gentry completed his hitch, he says they returned to L.A., where he decided to try acting. “I always had a day job, outside sales of welding equipment and gasses. I studied acting at some very good schools, but quickly found it was a grinding system to get to the 5,000-to-one shot. I landed a few roles, and in 1982 played the lead, ‘Mitch Harvey’ in a film called ‘Deadly Alliance.’ I put my heart into it, only to see the director destroy it. But I still have several of the VHS tapes I purchased.”
Trying a different angle, Gentry says, “I transitioned into writing screenplays, with the idea that if one was picked up, I could act in it. Writing for movies is a different craft, so I had to teach myself how. Then “Rocky” came along, where Sylvester Stallone wrote it for himself, so my idea didn’t sound so crazy. I had six plays optioned, which is the first little step.”
He says, “By that time I had an agent, and he took a romantic Western comedy I wrote all the way to the office of a producer who could say ‘Yes.’ But they disagreed on casting. I was so close, only to see it all fall through and end up with nothing.”
He says movies did stay with him in one way. “Acting requires developing self-perspective. You need to take charge of your motives.”
Gentry decided he needed to build a real business. In the late 1980s, including mortgaging his house, he had $30,000, so he spent $5,000 on a beat-up propane truck, and started knocking on doors. At that time all the forklifts that worked inside a building were propane.
He says, “I talked my first client into a contract. Then I went and got my truck to fill his order. I ended up standing outside his business with his tanks, in the middle of a dark, chilly night in a drizzle, trying to figure out how to transfer the gas.”
But by the end of his first six months he says he hired his first employee, then several more. He also returned to the movie business. When Hollywood needed a big, safe explosion on a set, propane was the best choice. He worked for one of the “Batman” movies, where they needed vehicles inside the sound stage. Guthrie says his mechanics converted a fleet of trucks to propane, then at the end of shooting restored them to gasoline.
Then, to grow his business, he took a partner who worked for a supplier that wanted access to Southern California. Gentry said, “I thought we were friends. Our contract said we each owned half the business, so I figured we could talk out any disagreements we had. What I didn’t know was that he had put someone from the supplier on the board of directors.
“When I figured out I was working long hours growing the business, but most of the money was going to the supplier, I objected. He called a board meeting and in 1993 fired me from my own company. There I was at 50 with nothing. We even lost our house.”
Looking back, Gentry said it was a blessing, in that he learned a lesson, and he found it wasn’t nearly as scary starting over the second time. “I found that the secret to happiness isn’t having what you want, but wanting what you have.”
He says he assessed what he knew, gas and sales, and started putting together deals. He would contact dealers who wanted to expand, and put them with clients who needed gas. “Pretty soon I was so successful I ran my former partner out of town. But then I was so successful connecting suppliers to customers they no longer needed me.”
He says then he went into real estate, starting with commercial but shifting to residential, and did well until 2007, when the market crashed. “That year I sold six houses in the first four months, then nothing for the last eight.” He returned to the welding supply business, until he and Judy were ready to retire and do some RV travelling.
He says the only contact he had with Texas, or wanted, was when he and Judy would visit his mother, Molly, in Houston a couple of times a year. That’s what they were planning to do when they flew in August of 2017.
“The airlines told us a hurricane was coming, and they could get us on the last flight out. Mom was 93, but sharp. She said, ‘Go ahead. I’ll be okay. It never floods here.’ But we decided to stay, and rode out Harvey with her. It was lucky we did, because her house flooded, and we had to wade out to a kayak to be rescued. We stayed four nights in a shelter.”
But he says, “When we arrived at the Hurricane Harvey shelter, there was a long line of people at one of the entrances. I asked if they needed food, but the worker told me they were all there to volunteer. It was eye-opening, how wonderful the people in Texas were during a disaster. It changed the way I felt about humanity.”
He says Molly’s home had to be rebuilt, so they took her with them to California for a year, and they really got to know each other again. In 2018, when they were driving Molly back to Houston, they went through Kerrville, parking their motor home at By The River RV Park. When they visited again, in 2019, Judy asked, “Why don’t we go back through the Hill Country?”
Gentry says he told her it was okay, but to find a place in New Braunfels or San Marcos. But when she checked, the only place available was at By The River RV Park, in the very same space.
He says, “We were going to stay in Kerrville two days, but it turned into four days and we went to Billy Gene’s, and then it was six days and we went to Wal-Mart. Three months later we sold our home in California and returned to ‘By the River’ until we could buy our forever home. We live in the country, eight minutes from H-E-B, and the weather here is a lot different than Houston. I guess I was always a Texan, living in South California.”
Gentry says their eldest daughter is a makeup artist in South California, but is also eager to bring her three children to Texas. Their daughter Alana is a musician, and the host of the “Alana Banana Show” where she and her husband, Erich Schneider, provide online music for pre-school children. Their son Sean and his wife Alexis live in Seattle, where he works in marketing.
In Kerrville, Gentry says he’s keeping busy playing guitar while they are looking to get involved in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.