STB&TC blood drive today, others planned

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in San Antonio provided this notice of upcoming stops in Kerrville their blood donation sites and times.
All qualified area donors are encouraged to “give the gift of life.”
Prospective donors can call (210) 731-5590 to schedule a donation; or visit www.SouthTexasBlood. org.
The following blood drives have been scheduled:
• Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Rd., Saturday, May 30; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
• Salvation Army Kroc Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., Tuesday, June 9; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;
• 1216 Junction Hwy., Thursday, June 11; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Notre Dame Catholic Church, 900 Water St., Sunday, June 14; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department, 406 Oak Aly, Saturday, June 20; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
