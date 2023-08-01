The U.S. Postal Service is actively hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to fill Assistant Rural Carrier positions throughout the Texas 3 District. This includes ZIP Code areas in 765, 768, 769, 780-782 and 786-799.
In this entry-level position, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.
The Assistant Rural Carrier position offers a starting salary of $19.94 per hour, paid bi-weekly. With flexible hours, an ARC may opt to provide service to the community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits their lifestyle.
An ARC delivers and collects mail and packages along routes in rural areas. They also provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. An ARC may be required to provide their own personal vehicle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this may be a great fit for you.
• Sort, lift and push moderate to heavy loads of mail and packages to prepare for delivery;
• Deliver mail along your assigned route;
• Pick up or collect mail from customers, and;
• Work indoors and outdoors in all weather: rain, snow, cold and heat.
The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. They are committed to their workforce - beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
The ARC position is currently open for applications. Take the first step into the future by visiting usps.com/careers to apply today.
