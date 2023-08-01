The U.S. Postal Service is actively hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to fill Assistant Rural Carrier positions throughout the Texas 3 District. This includes ZIP Code areas in 765, 768, 769, 780-782 and 786-799.

In this entry-level position, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a  long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.

