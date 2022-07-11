Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting “Spark Studios” Vacation Bible School for children in grades kindergarten through fourth grades July 25-28.
The VBS classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue to 7:45 p.m. at the church, located at 624 Barnett St.
The theme is “Created in Christ. Designed for God’s Purpose!”
While the children will be the special guests, dinner will be provided for the entire family.
To register, visit www.zionkerrville.org or call (830) 257-8411.
