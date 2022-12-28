Real estate and dolls
Broker Assistant Edward Hamilton continues to work from his office, selling both commercial and residential properties, and with his current project of giving heirloom-quality dolls to young girls through various Hill Country organizations. At 92 years of age, he says he has no plans to quit working. Prominent on his desk is a silhouette of Carolyn, his wife of 68 years, when she was 18.

Edward Hamilton says he has been selling Hill Country commercial and residential property since 1978.

“Selling larger commercial properties requires a lot more work to make happen,” he says. “But I’ve handled some of Kerrville’s best-known buildings, including One Schreiner Center, Classic Burger, Francisco’s, and now the Wells Fargo building at five points. It was empty when it was bought, but the investors are filling it up. Out of the available 40,000 square feet, we have about 12,000 left.”

