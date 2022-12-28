Real estate and dolls

Edward Hamilton says he has been selling Hill Country commercial and residential property since 1978.
“Selling larger commercial properties requires a lot more work to make happen,” he says. “But I’ve handled some of Kerrville’s best-known buildings, including One Schreiner Center, Classic Burger, Francisco’s, and now the Wells Fargo building at five points. It was empty when it was bought, but the investors are filling it up. Out of the available 40,000 square feet, we have about 12,000 left.”
He says he has also worked with residential properties. “I’ve sold about 3,000 houses over the decades, some of them three or four times.”
Hamilton says he was born and raised in Fordyce, Ark., the hometown of legendary football coach Bear Bryant. Hamilton graduated from Fordyce High School in 1948, then went to the University of Arkansas, earning a bachelor of science in business administration, while he administered accounts payable in the first Dillard’s store, in Texarkana.
He was on his way with a girlfriend to a college party on Mount Nebo, which rises about 1,350 feet above the mountain valleys of west-central Arkansas. Ahead of him was a bus, transporting students from another college, and it was having trouble climbing the slope. “The driver made the students get out and walk to the top of the mountain. I stopped and asked two of the coeds if they wanted a lift.
“We had borrowed a friend’s convertible, so they sat on the front fender. I thought, ‘The girl on the left really looks cute.’ The next year I saw her at University of Arkansas. I remembered her, but she didn’t remember me. I reminded her, and it turns out Carolyn Sanderson had transferred to U.A. We started dating, probably going to movies because neither of us had any money, and we were married Dec. 29, 1953. Now it’s been 68 years.”
He says they had two children. Their daughter, Christie, passed away last February, after being a special education teacher for 40 years. Their son, Guy, is the CFO of Labatt Foods in San Antonio. He has three children, a daughter at Boston College who has a boy and girl of her own, a son at North Texas State University, and a second daughter who graduated from Southern Methodist University and will enter Pepperdine Law School this year. So the Hamiltons have three grandkids and two great-grandkids.
After graduating in September of 1953, Hamilton became a U.S. Air Force pilot, and over a 21-year career flew for 7,000 hours in 30 different aircraft, from big cargo planes like the C-130 to helicopters. During most of his four tours in Vietnam he says he flew out of Tan Son Nhut Air Base on resupply missions to the 185 smaller fields close to the units. “And I think I made landings in all of them. In the military we made 19 moves in 21 years, changing addresses so much Carolyn’s mother thought I couldn’t hold a job.”
He wrapped up that career in Del Rio in 1975, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He says Carolyn had been to the Hill Country on a tour, so she told him, “Go to Kerrville and buy a house.”
Hamilton says he came to visit a friend, H.L. Risinger. “He told me he had finished a house on his ranch, and asked me to buy his house in town, so I accomplished the mission in one day.”
After the move to Kerrville, he says he earned his broker’s license in 1978. In the 1980s and 1990s he served on several city committees, including as an original member of the Economic Improvement Corporation, which was formed in 1993. “Our first big project was the planning and construction of Holdsworth Drive, which cost $1.9 million. It’s been a very good addition to Kerrville’s infrastructure.”
He says, “My current project started when a teacher, Barbara Bigenho, passed away in 2016. She had a museum-quality collection of more than 2,000 dolls, many of them 50 to 70 years old, most still in their original boxes. Her son, Kevin Bigenho, sold me half of them, and we embarked on a program to give all 2,000 of them to six to 12-year-old girls.
“We have no contact with the recipients, funneling the donations through organizations who work with children. Christmas of 2021 we partnered with churches, the Kerrville Police Department, and the Kerr County Sherriff’s Office, with the object of strengthening families. We hope that the dolls will be put in a safe place, and passed on to future generations. So far Kevin and I have given away about 1,200 of the dolls.”
Public service is not new in the Hamilton family. Hamilton says last summer his son, Guy, and his family were visiting San Diego, when they learned the USS Paul S. Hamilton, a missile cruiser, was in port. “Paul was my fifth-great-grandfather,” Hamilton says. “He was the governor of South Carolina, and the third United States Secretary of the Navy, from 1809 to 1813. The officers gave my son and his family a tour of the ship.”
Hamilton says he developed a heart condition at 70, and had to quit flying, but it didn’t hurt his business. He says, “Everything in moderation.” He’s still working at age 92 “Because I don’t want to ever go hungry.”
