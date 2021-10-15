Notre Dame Catholic School in Kerrville will once again hold its annual “Festival” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17 on the school grounds; and all area residents, especially families, are invited to attend and enjoy all the activities.
Attendees are invited for the family fun, games, children’s area and food; and they should bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
The festival activities will be held on the school grounds in the 900 block of Main Street, Kerrville.
Saturday activities
The activities on Saturday will include Bingo in the Social Center, 4-6 p.m.; the Silent Auction in the gymnasium, 4-7 p.m.; and Masses, 5 and 7 p.m. followed by the Eucharistic Adoration at 8 p.m., and 7 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday events
On Sunday, the schedule includes Mass at 11 a.m. with Bishop Gary; the Live Auction in the gym at 4 p.m.; and the drawing for the raffle winners at 6 p.m. or right after the live auction. Attendees can buy their raffle tickets in advance or at the festival.
The festival organizers are stressing faith, family and fellowship.
They quote I Corinthians 10:31, “Whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”
