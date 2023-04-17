The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold its final meeting of the season on April 24 at First United Methodist Church Kerrville at 10 a.m.
The featured speaker will be Eddie Seidensticker, Secretary of Kendall Soil & Water Conservation District. Seidensticker was raised on the family ranch near Waring, Texas. His family has been farming and ranching in Kendall County since 1855.
After graduating from Southwest Texas State University in 1970, he worked for the Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service for 40 years. After several assignments all over the state, he last worked as a coastal erosion specialist in Baytown, Texas. One of the projects Seidensticker worked on was the San Jacinto Battleground State Park. Over the past 187 years the area has seen many changes.
The goal for the State Park is to keep the landscape in the same condition it was in 1836. Seidensticker will discuss the progress that has been made over the years in his presentation entitled “Restoring the San Jacinto Monument Marshes.”
Seidensticker retired in 2009, and he and his wife Jackie now live on the family ranch near Waring, where he operates a small ranching/hunting operation.
The Battle of San Jacinto, fought on April 21, 1836, was the decisive battle in the Republic of Texas War for Independence from Mexico. It lasted less than 20 minutes, and the Texian army of 910 men captured Santa Anna and decimated his force of 1,200 soldiers. Due to the excellent marksmanship of the Texians, 630 Mexican soldiers were killed and 730 taken prisoner, while only nine Texians were killed, and 30 less seriously wounded.
The significance of the battle led not only to the annexation of Texas, but also to the Mexican War, which resulted in the U.S. acquisition of the states of New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming. Approximately one million square miles of territory, or almost one third of the present day U.S. territory, changed sovereignty because of the victory at San Jacinto.
On San Jacinto Day, April 2, the DRT encouraged all Texans to fly the Texas flag, attend the reenactment of the Battle at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, and take time to learn more about Texas’ history.
