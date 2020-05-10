The Schreiner University Visual Arts Department presents the Communication Design Senior Exhibition.
This is the pinnacle moment for Schreiner University’s graphic design seniors. It provides an opportunity to showcase and market their work, gain exposure in the immediate and expanded community, network with professionals and continue the promotion of themselves and their work as professionals seeking employment. This is a free event and is open to the public.
The exhibition can be viewed at schreinerdesign.org.
The normal format for the show resides with a partnership with the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
Due to social distancing concerns, exhibiting the seniors' work in the gallery's space is not permissible. Therefore, the senior shows have been moved to an online format in an effort to provide a public platform showcasing the students' work and mitigate health issues with having a public showcase.
They want to support these health and safety initiatives while also continuing to guide and support their graduating design majors. Join the Visual Art Department and celebrate the Communication Design seniors for their dedication and hard work and congratulate them on their accomplishments.
For more information about Communication Design Senior Exhibition, contact Kathryn Campbell, associate professor of Graphic Design, at kdcampbell@schreiner. edu.
