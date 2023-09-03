Hill Country Crisis Council will host its annual Monte Carlo Casino Night fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will continue until 10 p.m.
Funds raised will help make a difference in the lives of survivors of domestic, physical, mental and sexual abuse through support programs, financial assistance and shelter.
The Hill Country Crisis Council is a nonprofit dedicated to providing shelter, meals, clothing and trauma-informed therapy to survivors free of charge.
Tickets are $100 to attend and sponsorships are available.
For more information or to sponsor to event or purchase tickets to attend, visit www.hillcountrycrisiscouncil.com.
