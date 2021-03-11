The Museum of Western Art Kerrville announces the exhibition and opening of 131 works of art created by the national organization, Women Artists of the American West.
The exhibition, entitled “America the Beautiful,” is the organization’s 51st Annual Juried Exhibition and is being held at the museum through March 19.
Women Artists of the West is a non-profit organization of more than 300 juried members across the United States and Canada with the objectives of uniting women artists, elevating awareness of art created by women and encouraging technical excellence.
WAOAW supports members through education, workshops, and mentoring with a focus on encouraging both emerging and established artists in business and professional practices.
WAOAW members are publicly promoted through national advertising, exhibitions, web and social media. It is the oldest established organization dedicated to women artists in the nation.
Mary Ann Cherry, an artist from Idaho and the organization’s president, said, “We are honored to be celebrating 51 years of exhibitions with this year’s national exhibit at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, Texas. During our organization’s existence, WAOAW members have collectively made their mark on the art world. They have done this as a team of professionals, with plans to continue the journey together. The fine artwork of various genres and mediums in this exhibition has been through a stringent selection process, and we know the museum’s patrons will love the exhibition.”
Numerous awards will be given to the exhibition’s participants. This exhibition’s Award Juror was artist June Dudley. Dudley, a part of a Texas ranching family, who is inspired by the rugged landscape of Central Texas, as well as the ranching workers, the cattle, and the horses on the ranch.
“I am a country girl whose life revolves around art. Painting is all I have ever wanted to do for as long as I can remember even though life’s roads sometimes led me to other places,” Dudley said.
She paints in acrylic, and her paintings exhibit color, realism, and a love of her subject matter.
“The common thread of WAOAW artists is the passion for their work and the desire to express the joy and beauty of the world around them,” said Cherry. “We are excited and proud to be able to exhibit at a museum of such stature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.