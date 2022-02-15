The Symphony of the Hills presents “Heart of the Strings: hidden beauty” on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
This concert features the rich voice and hidden beauty of a lesser-known string, the viola. The music program includes:
• Florence Price - “Concert Overture No. 2 (1943);”
(Based on three spirituals, "Go Down Moses," "Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit," "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen")
• Joseph Haydn – “Symphony No. 88 in G Major;”
• York Bowen – “Viola Concerto in C Minor, Op. 25,” Julian Tello, viola soloist.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The concert is sponsored by Kerr County Abstract & Title and RE/MAX Kerrville.
The next concert, “Primitive Echoes: mystery of war and peace” will be held April 28
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
