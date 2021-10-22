Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on Monday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
Cost of the luncheon is $17. Reservations are necessary by Oct. 21 via e-mail to hcyr_janet@stx.rr. com.
This will be the last meeting of the year for the Auxiliary but one of the most meaningful with the installation of officers for 2022 and an update on the wonderful results of the Healing Hearts Fiesta Style Show/Luncheon Fund Raiser held recently.
The HCYR Auxiliary provides support to the Ranch, which is home to more than 100 neglected and abused children, in a variety of ways.
Activities include operating the HCYR Thrift Shop, all done by volunteers, which contributes 100 percent of its net earnings to the Youth Ranch to various programs benefiting the children.
The proceeds from the recent Fiesta provide funding for the enrichment programs, an annual assortment of educational programs vital to the Ranch’s success in helping traumatized children heal and grow.
A special part of this luncheon will include the Angel pull for the Ranch children’s Christmas gifts. The general public is invited to attend this meeting to learn of the outstanding work that the Hill Country Youth Ranch provides in educating these young residents for successful futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.