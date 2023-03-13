Possessing the ability to read and write is fundamental.
It makes learning possible, inevitable, and infinite. For this reason, fostering literacy has been a priority for the Republican Women of Kerr County.
For decades, RWKC has participated in the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, sponsored by the National Federation of Republican Women. The purpose of the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, established in 1961 to honor the former First Lady, is to foster Republican philosophy and ideas through the donation of subject related books and videos to libraries, schools, or other institutions.
The Republican Women of Kerr County announced their “Drive for 75” Book Drive, taking place Feb. 24 through May 1.
“The Mamie Eisenhower Library Project is a great way to encourage learning, Americanism, and becoming an informed citizen,” says Karen Jones, chairwoman of the project. An Amazon Wish List has been created under “RWKC Strive for 75 Book Drive,” listing desired books.
For those looking for additional books, another list can be found on the NFRW website at www.nfrw.org/Portals/18/Documents/MELP22. These books range from young children’s books to memoirs, and everything in between.
All books received will then be distributed to Ingram Elementary, Starkey Elementary, and the Kerrville VA Medical Center. Books purchased through Amazon will be shipped directly to Jones.
Books can be hand delivered to Jones at the monthly RWKC general meetings, held the third Friday of the month at the Inn of the Hills. For more information about the Republican Women of Kerr County, please visit rwkctx.org.
