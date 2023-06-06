Teacher Feature: Megan Nichols

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Second grade.
Years teaching: Nine years.
Years at school/district: Five years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in early childhood through sixth grade with a concentration in English as a second language from the University of Texas in Austin, and a master of education from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I’ve wanted to be a teacher since high school, where I had an opportunity to tutor kindergartners.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the kid’s joy when they have an “A-ha” moment and achieve hard things they’ve been working for.
Hardest part of teaching: Not having enough time to work with the kids and do all I want to.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Find a more child-friendly way to assess student ability, which would reduce stress on teachers and students.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Behavioral Threat Assessment Committee and the Tally Campus Reading Committee.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, particularly when we can go to our family’s lake house on Horseshoe Bay. I also love reading historical fiction and cooking for my family.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Tarpley when I was in sixth grade. From there I attended school in Utopia, and in 2010 I was the valedictorian of my Utopia High School class, of 18 graduates. I graduated from the University of Texas in 2014 and returned to Utopia, where I taught second grade for four years. Also, in the spring of 2014, I went to my sister, Sarah Carlyle’s birthday party in Kerrville. Cory Nichols was there, and when we met, that was it. He asked me to go to Rails - A Cafe at the Depot, and afterward we walked the River Trail. We married in 2016, when he was teaching in Center Point and I was still in Utopia. I was already familiar with Kerrville, since when I was growing up that’s where my friends hung out, to get out of Utopia. In 2018, I transferred to Tally, where I’ve been teaching second grade for five years, and earning my MEd from Schreiner. Now Cory and I have two children. Annelise is three years old, and goes to St. Peter's Episcopal School. Our son, Lian, is 22 months old, and spends time with my in-laws, Cindy and Greg Nichols, and my parents, Peggy and Doug Carlyle, who drive over from Tarpley to help out. We also have a dog, Bailey; and three rescued cats, a mama who showed up and had her litter, and two of her kittens.
