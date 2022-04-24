Teacher Feature: Crystal Witt

School: Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Head Start three-year-olds.
Years teaching: 18 years.
Years at school/district: 11 years, one year at B.T. Wilson and 10 years at ECC.
College: I have a bachelor of science in mathematics, and a master of education in administration, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Education chose me. My Mom always said I was a little teacher, when I play-taught my toys and my cousins. But I thought I wanted to be a scientist. Then I sat in on an education class with my friend, Kimberly Porter, and I discovered as a teacher I could get to do “fun-stuff” science.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with the kids.
Hardest part of teaching: The kids I teach become like a part of my family, but I can’t save them from everything. Then they move on after a year.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to get rid of the way standardized testing keeps students confined.
Other duties at school: I’m the lead teacher for the campus. I’m on the Instructional Leadership Team, the Academic Excellence Committee, the Faculty Community Advisory Committee, and the Catastrophic Sick Leave Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love hiking, camping and fishing, and spending time with my family.
Personal history: I was born in Walla Walla, Wash., but we moved to Orange when I was nine years old. We returned to Washington for a year when I was 11, but then moved to Mineral Wells. In 1995 we moved to Kerrville in time for my senior year, and I graduated from Tivy High School in 1996. Then I went to Schreiner and got my bachelors in 2001. I worked for Beall’s and Claire’s, but I got tired of retail, so I returned to SU for my teaching certification and my master of education, while I worked at Children’s Corner. I wanted to try different grades, so I worked for three years at Notre Dame Catholic School as a teacher of religion and mathematics, and assistant principal. I came to KISD at B.T. Wilson teaching computers for a year, then spent a year at Ingram Tom Moore teaching math and being the IISD middle school sports coach. I came to the Early Childhood Center for three years as an assistant, then became the principal at Head Start for a year, Then Dr. Harris called and offered me a teaching position at ECC in 2015, and I found my place. Kimberly Porter and her high school friend Amanda Jemeyson set me up with Kimberly’s cousin, Ryan Witt, at a game night. We ended up getting married, and now we have two children. Rainier is four and Denali is one.
