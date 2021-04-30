Teacher Feature: Monica Martinez

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Social studies.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in history, with minors in art and education, from Angelo State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I wanted to make a positive impact in the world, I love history, and I love being around kids, so I have all my best things in one profession.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: It’s being around kids. They are so sweet, laughing and joking, with wonderful energy. They are so curious.
Hardest part of teaching: Finding enough time for everything I want to do.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see no students struggling with hunger.
Other duties at school: I’m the social studies department head, and I’m on the Outdoor Education Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I like kayaking, bicycling, and walking, and I help my husband with his firewood business.
Personal history: I was born in San Angelo. When I was one year old we moved to Conroe, then moved back to San Angelo when I was in the 6th grade. In 1998 I graduated from Lakeview High School a week early, because the Sunday before the last day of class the school burned to the ground. That summer my cousin, Maggie, set me up on a blind date with Oscar Martinez. Neither of us wanted the date, but she got us together anyway, and we got married. I went to Angelo State University, and graduated in 2003, then we moved to Edinburg, where I started teaching at Valley View High School, in Pharr. Our cross-country kids ran to the Mexican border every morning, and instead of football and drill teams, we had soccer and mariachis. In the three years I taught there the school grew from 2A to 4A. In 2006 we moved to San Angelo, where I taught for a year and eight months. As we travelled back and forth to the valley, we kept noticing how beautiful the Hill Country was, and started looking into jobs. I found a position in Comfort Middle School, and taught there for seven years, then came to B.T. Wilson in 2014. We live with Gala, our yellow Labrador-mutt, and when my parents, Carmen and Sebastian Guerrero, retired they followed us, and now live three blocks away.
