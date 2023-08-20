Ian Moore to perform at Arcadia Live Sept. 2

Ian Moore, Seattle-based, Austin-born guitar player and singer-songwriter, returns to the Arcadia Live theatre for another electrifying show on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Coming on the heels of Strange Days, his most successful record since his eponymous debut, and despite a never-ending cycle of touring, Moore offers a new release of bright, blazing rock-n-roll that combines his legendary guitar prowess with radio-friendly songs that showcase his elastic, soul-inflected vocals. You might have been surprised to hear Moore’s voice popping up on major network shows on prime-time television this past year; several selections were prominently featured as performances on both American Idol and The Voice (“Satisfied” and “Blue Sky”).
