Bandera Electric Cooperative announced organizational changes to advance its strategic growth and improve managerial functionality, efficiency and communications.
“BEC has seen much success in the past five years, and we are streamlining our leadership team to position ourselves for future growth opportunities,” said Bill Hetherington, BEC chief executive officer. “The new positions will allow us to intensify our focus on strategic growth initiatives.”
• Shane Schmidt has been promoted to Vice President of BEC Fiber, reporting to CEO Bill Hetherington, and will oversee BEC’s fiber broadband network and infrastructure. Schmidt has been with BEC since 2016;
• Justin McKenzie has been promoted to Vice President of Apolloware and Energy Services, reporting to CEO Bill Hetherington, and will oversee BEC’s development and deployment of BEC’s energy analytics platform, Apolloware, and the Energy Services division. McKenzie has been with BEC since 2020;
• Michelle Preston has been promoted to Manager of Energy Services, reporting to McKenzie, and will oversee energy efficiency operations such as solar, battery storage, and the Energy Saver program. Preston has been with BEC since 2003;
• Lauren Salazar has been promoted to Manager of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, and will oversee all facets of marketing, branding, communications, media, community outreach and advertising. Salazar has been with BEC since 2016.
“These organizational changes align with our vision of Reimagining Rural America and will continue to serve our members well,” said Hetherington.
