Teacher Feature: Katie Nichol-Owens

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Dance.
Years teaching: Seven years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have an associates degree from Tarrant County College, and a bachelor of fine arts in dance from Texas State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I had a challenging childhood, and my dance teachers really helped me. They put me on the right path, and I want to do that for others.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to be with kids for four years, and see them grow as dancers and people. I watch as they master their goals.
Hardest part of teaching: Seeing what some kids go through with their home life, and trying to fix what we can.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish I had more time. There are never enough hours in the day.
Other duties at school: I am the Golden Girls and Sapphires director, and I’m on the Social-Emotional Learning Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love reading, and being outdoors with my dogs. I’m also a judge for “Showtime International,” and I volunteer with the Down Syndrome Association.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Dallas, and I’ve been dancing since I was five. I was on the Azle High School Dance Team and Choir, and graduated in 2008. I started college at Tarrant County College, then went to Texas State University at the Round Rock Campus. I graduated in 2013, and went to work for Bastrop ISD. Evan Owens and I were both first-year teachers when we met at the BISD new-hire training. For our first date in 2015 we went to the outlet mall for frozen yogurt. We got married in 2019. After four years in Bastrop, I taught at Pflugerville ISD for a year, then we came to KISD in 2020. In my classes here I teach everything from ballet to jazz to hip-hop. Evan and I have two dogs. Tucker is a border collie mix, and Lola is a golden retriever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.