Paul, Deloris Sellin are ‘experienced amateurs’

Birdwatchers Paul and Deloris Sellin say they are average retired folks who help out a little at Riverside Nature Center.
“We signed up to go on the first RNC ‘Bird Walk and Talk’ in January of 2016.” He says. “The leader of the walk came up with another commitment, and they asked if we could lead just that one. In February the leader had another commitment, so we led that one as well. Eventually we just took over, and we’ve been leading it ever since.”
Paul says bird-counting began in the early 1900s. People across the U.S. were becoming concerned about the dwindling numbers of many species. It was something of a Christmas tradition to go bird-hunting, for the feasts, so they converted that into counting instead of shooting. Watchers would converge to count the birds in a 15-mile area for two weeks, using the same center every year so the counts could be scientifically compared.
Deloris says they personally started birding in 1995. “We were taking a morning walk, and came across a bird sitting in a ditch. We asked each other what kind it was. Paul’s birthday was coming up, so I got him a birding field guide.”
“You can get very obsessed,” Paul added. “We started our life-list of birds we identified. At first it was a journal, but today there are electronic tools online which not only keep count, but will help by mimicking bird calls, and with identification. Ebird.org is from Cornell University, and there’s ibird pro for your phone.”
“But I like books better for learning,” Deloris says. “There’s nothing wrong with taking a photo or recording a bird, then going home to look it up. Mystery is part of the fun.”
Paul says, “Bird ‘watching’ is half listening. You can identify many birds by their calls, without seeing them, or you can follow the call to get a sighting.” He and Deloris each carry binoculars, Paul has a small camera on a monopod, and they record calls on their phones.
Their “bird walk and talks” are usually on the third Saturday of each month, starting at 8 or 9 a.m. depending on the season, and last for an hour and a half. The “field trips” are limited to the first eight participants now, because of social distancing, but they hope to return to “all comers” soon.
“RNC sponsors the walks, and advertises them,” Paul says. “We welcome all levels of experience. Some of our participants are just starting out, and some are birders who have moved from somewhere else and just starting to learn about the birds along the Guadalupe. We’ve had all ages, from children in strollers to Brookdale residents. We help ID the birds and answer questions about them. We are not ornithologists, just experienced amateurs. Sometimes we can tell what species a bird is by its call, or how it flies, or where it lives.”
He says anyone can be an expert on the birds in their own back yard. “Our friend Dale walks almost every day in Flat Rock Park. He knows the birds in that habitat better than anyone.”
Deloris says their goals are to get people out in nature, where they can bring their life experiences with birds, and share them with others. “We always learn from people on the walks. We want them to graduate to more independent birding. We want to light a fire in them to know about birds.”
Paul says he was born in Northeast New Jersey, and raised in Saddle Brook Township. He graduated from Saddle Brook High School in 1965, then went to Rutgers University, in New Brunswick. After graduation, he expected to join the Air Force, but his technical training was in Biloxi, and he was delayed by Hurricane Camille. He also served at Nellis AFB in Nevada, Cape Romanzof LRRS Airport in Alaska, and on Long Island, N.Y. “In Alaska it was 13 months with 100 guys and five dogs.”
Deloris says she was born and raised in East Texas, in Jefferson, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1971. She earned a bachelor of arts in English, then a masters in library science from Sam Houston State University in 1982. She worked as a librarian for Baptist hospital in Beaumont for 10 years, then with Houston ISD for 21 years, retiring in 2010.
Paul says he left the Air Force as a captain in 1975, and earned his CPA at Lycoming College in Pennsylvania. “I relocated to Houston in 1977, and I’ve been in Texas ever since, doing accounting and auditing until I retired in 2010.”
Deloris says they met by computer dating. “Back in the 1990s it wasn’t online yet. It was called ‘Great Expectations’ and you went in to their office and filled out your surveys. Then they ran the program, and you looked through a book of matches with a photo and the profile information. Paul and I met for coffee at la Madeleine French Bakery & Café in Houston, and we married in 1999.”
After they retired, they relocated to Kerrville in September of 2015, as a compromise.
“I wanted to return to the desert,” Paul says. “Deloris said ‘no,’ she wanted someplace less dry. We came through Kerrville a couple of times going back and forth to New Mexico, and we discovered the River Trail. We settled here with our rescued schnauzer-affenpinscher, Piper.”
“God put birds here for a purpose,” Deloris says. “They depend on other animals and plants, and others depend on them. Birds pollinate, spread seeds, control insects, provide food, and give people pleasure.”
Paul adds, “Birds were around millions of years before humans, and they’re important to their ecosystems. They fill niches other animals can’t.”
He says, “The question we get asked most often is, ‘Why don’t birds come to my yard?’ The answer is maintaining feeders, and providing fresh seed, and the right seed. For instance thistle seed will attract goldfinches.”
“A water feature is also important,” Deloris adds. “Clean, shallow water is very important so birds can drink after they feed.”
They say they are just small cogs in the RNC wheel, helping people enjoy birds and appreciate them more.
