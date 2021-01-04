Members of the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department are planning the 10th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of fallen firefighters, as a fundraiser for the TCVFD, to be held Saturday, March 27.
The event will be held at the Riverhill Club course as a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
The Turtle Creek VFD also is seeking six levels of sponsorships from area businesses and residents, ranging from $100 to $2,000.
The cost per player is $125 and that fee includes green fees, carts, range balls, appetizers and prizes.
Registration form and payment are due on or before March 20, 2021.
Individual awards will be four “Closest to the Pin” prizes, and “Longest Drive” for men and women.
There will be a special putting contest for all of the players.
Team prizes were estimated as follows, based on the number of players: first place gross, $400 in gift certificates; first place net, $400 in gift certificates; second place net, $300 in gift certificates; third place net, $200 in gift certificates; and women’s flight, minimum of four teams registered, $300.
Lunch will be served at 12 noon, and appetizers and prizes given out after the tournament.
Registered players will get a player’s gift and a goodie bag.
All players also will receive two mulligans and two prize tickets with their player fee.
Additional prize tickets will be available to purchase at registration and during the event.
The schedule includes 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., registration and lunch; 1:30 p.m., tee time; and 6 p.m., appetizers and prizes.
Available sponsorships
Available sponsorships include the following:
• Hole sponsor, $100;
• Beverage sponsor, $500;
• Firefighter sponsor, $750;
• Captain sponsor, $1,000;
• Assistant Chief sponsor, $1,500;
• Chief sponsor, $2,000.
At the Hole Sponsor level, the “perks” include Hole Sponsor signs; recognitions in the TCVFD annual newsletter, website and the event program.
Beverage sponsors get sponsor signage, and recognition in the VFD newsletter, website and event program.
Fire-fighter sponsors get golf for one team of players, on-site signs, company logo on all media, name on a tournament contest, and recognition in the TCVFD newsletter, website and event program.
Captain sponsors get funds to cover the expense of the tournament for food, drink, etc.; golf for one team of four players, onsite signs, company logo on all media, names on a tournament contest, and recognition on all TCVFD sites.
Assistant chief sponsors get golf for two teams (eight total players), on-site signs, company logos displayed, name on a tournament contest, and recognition on all TCVFD outlets.
Chief sponsors get golf for three teams (12 players), on-site signs, company logo on all media, name on a tournament contest, and recognition in all TCVFD media.
Contact the following TCVFD volunteers for more information: Ed Doyle at 739-2514 or Mary Doyle at 739-2512; or visit the VFD’s website at www.tcvfdkerrco.org; or email mdoyle@a1tsine. com.
The volunteer fire station for this department is located at 290 Upper Turtle Creek Rd., Kerrville, TX 78028.
