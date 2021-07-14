Medical Director Dr. Luke Harper says his position at Peterson Urgent Care is one of the things that make the facility unique.
“An urgent care medical director is usually on the other end of a phone,” he says. “But my office is here. Peterson Urgent Care is the first around here to have a medical director in the building, full-time.”
He says his job is to back up the advanced practitioners, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners, who provide client services at urgent care. He’s available to answer questions, and he reviews charts, making sure treatment is top-notch.
Most of their patients, however, have trouble distinguishing between urgent care and the emergency room. Harper says a good guideline is if a patient has a condition where they will need hospitalization, go to the ER. If it’s something that can be treated without a hospital stay, go to urgent care.
But he says this is complicated because the emergency room is overused and unfunded. “For people who have no insurance, or no primary physician, the emergency room fills that gap. The average healthy 30- to 40-year-old probably hasn’t selected a primary care physician. A lot of people delay doing that until they have children.
“Also, the ER is open 24/7, so if an injury or illness happens when everything else is closed, the ER is the remaining option. In a perfect world, the ER and the UCF would be partnered together. We’re lucky here at Peterson, to have both under the same umbrella.”
For a typical situation, for instance an earache in a six-year-old, the first choice should be to contact the child’s primary care physician. If that doesn’t work, then go to urgent care. If the UCF is closed, then go to the emergency room.
He adds that urgent care includes suturing or splinting injuries, taking X-rays, prescribing antibiotics for infections, and conducting routine physical exams required for sports or camps. “Nobody ever expects to be injured,” he says. “And most infections happen because you’re just unlucky enough to catch them. That’s why we’re here.”
Harper says the Peterson UCF typically sees 30 to 40 cases per day in the summer, especially during camping season, but that usually doubles during flu season.
He’s in the process of adapting the UCF computer “templates.” He says these provide the questions the patient is asked, to determine what the diagnosis and treatment will be. “We want to hit all the bases,” he says. “As each question is asked, it gives an opportunity to guide the following questions toward the solution. A lot of the responses go into check-boxes, but the staff always has the opportunity to call up a box for “free text” to provide a needed description.
Harper says he was born in Houston, but his family moved to Humble when he was five. “I attended school in the Humble ISD, but the area was growing so fast I changed elementary school three times. I was in the first class of students that went through Atascocita Middle School. I graduated from Humble High School in 1990.”
He says he took his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas in Austin, then went to medical school at UT Medical School in Houston. He graduated as a doctor in 1998.
He says, “One of my high school classmates, Amy Mize, was also in Houston. On April 10, 1998, she talked me into a double date at a Mexican restaurant with her and her fiancé, and introduced me to her roommate, Molly Whatley. We got to talking, and ended up getting married July 16, 1999.”
Harper says they spent his three years of residency in Corpus Christi. Halfway through his residency he discovered a passion for the emergency room. “It’s easier to maintain medical skills by focusing on a specialty.”
He says finding Kerrville was just good luck. “Neither of us had ever lived anyplace smaller than Waco, so we were figuring on settling in a city. I signed on with an Austin company which finds positions for ER physicians. They had openings in three places. I knew there were jobs available in Austin, but every time we’d mention the three openings, Burnet, Kerrville, and Austin, the response would be, ‘Ooo, Kerrville.’ We decided we at least had to go look.”
Then head of the Peterson ER, Dr. Jim Ferguson, gave them a good sell-job. Harper says, “I took the one ER position in Kerrville, starting at the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital on Water Street in July of 2001, and we’ve never looked back. It’s been a great place to live, and a great place to raise our children.”
He says their son, Colten, was born July 16, 2002, and is now attending Vanderbilt University. Their daughter, Ellie, was born Sept. 7, 2005, and will be a sophomore at Tivy High School.
After spending 20 years in the Peterson ER, Harper took over the urgent care center in December of 2020. “The ER schedule was great; I could schedule time off to go to all my children’s games and performances,” he says. “But urgent care’s a lot less stressful. In the ER, all I basically got were bathroom breaks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.