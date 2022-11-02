Right now, Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Executive director Angela Kennedy says she’s working out of a warehouse as she and her board plan for the renovation and opening of the center.
“Kerr County is one of the few counties in Texas without a museum dedicated to the local area,” she says. “We are planning a museum dedicated to preserving the history of Kerrville, Kerr County, and its connections to the greater Hill Country. It’s something various people have worked on for four decades, and it’s now coming into fruition. We want both long-time residents and newcomers to understand how we came into being this place, where we are now, and what our potential for the future is.”
She says she envisions a place where the community can gather and form bonds with each other, so they can grow and learn together based on what’s happened in our past.
“If we understand who came before,” she says, “we can see how they overcame adversity, and develop our own potential to withstand the challenges we’ll face in the future.”
Kennedy says the site selected for the center is the A.C. Schreiner home. It was built in 1906, with three stories and a basement, and is next to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. For all of its 116 years, it has been a residence.
Now the City of Kerrville has been given the property, she says, and they are funding the renovation, to bring the building into ADA compliance and provide climate control. Meanwhile, she will be working with her board, community leaders, and those who wish to invest in the project, discovering how to tell multiple stories reflecting Kerr County and Kerrville in the small space. They plan to work closely with BHML to develop complementary programs and events.
“We have countless stories to tell,” she says. “What does the community care about? What brings people here, and what keeps them here? The biggest challenge is that history is complicated; you can’t tell just one story and know it as ‘the truth.’ We need to honor multiple perspectives, and come up with a design that reflects the different communities in Kerrville. Exhibits need to reflect the African American, Hispanic, and European influences, and include everyone from newcomers to the founders.”
She says her timeline starts with design-build planning by the end of 2022, construction beginning in the spring of 2023 concurrently with developing the plan of the museum and testing exhibits with the public, in time to open the Heritage Center in 2025.
“I feel very fortunate,” Kennedy says. “Most museum professionals never get to start a new museum. My experience is in educational programs, developing events to be engaging for everything from families to school groups, so in some ways running the whole museum will be ambiguous. Luckily Texas has a strong network of museum professionals I can call on. I can seek their advice, and have their help. For instance, we’ll select a consultant to develop a financial stability plan to ensure the center isn’t a burden on the community. My board is raising the funds to execute and interpret their plan for the center.”
Kennedy says she was born and mostly raised in Dallas, but her family moved to Austin when she was in the ninth grade. She graduated from Austin’s Westlake High School in 1999, then went to the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor of arts in art history. She also got her teaching certification, and taught first and second grade for Manor ISD and Austin ISD for seven years, while she returned to UT for her master of arts in art education, with a museum focus.
“But I always had a Kerrville connection,” she says. “My maternal grandparents, Oscar and Martha Lindemann, bought a home here in the 1980s, and we spent a lot of our summers and holidays visiting.”
While she was in Austin she made friends with Marti Kennedy, and on the day after Christmas in 2009 met Marti’s brother-in-law, Jeff Kennedy. He grew up in Ingram, and graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School. They started hanging out with the gang at the Saxon Pub. In February of 2010 he took her on their first date, to eat Tex-Mex at Maudie’s.
After Kennedy earned her MA, they moved to Colorado, where she had an internship with the Denver Art Museum. That turned into a permanent position in the DAM education department for five years. She extended her professional career by becoming a member of the Texas Association of Museums, the American Alliance of Museums, and the American Association for State and Local History.
She says, “Jeff and I decided to return to Texas when I was offered a position as family program manager at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. We were married in April of 2016, in Marble Falls, and moved to Austin. Now we have two children. Jordan is in kindergarten at Starkey Elementary, and Josie is three years old and attends St. Peter’s Episcopal School. We’re living temporarily with Jeff’s mother, Brenda Kennedy, while we look for a house to buy.”
Kennedy says, “While I was with the Bullock, it turned out that David Jones, a member of the Heritage Center board, knew Jeff. He gave my name to our center’s board President Bill Rector. I interviewed with him in 2020, but COVID delayed everything. I left Dr. Rector my resume, and told him to get in touch when they were ready to hire a director of education for the Heritage Center. Two years later he called and, instead, offered me the executive director position. I know I’ll have the support of the board, the community, and my fellow museum professionals across Texas and here in Kerrville, so I started Aug. 15. I just decided to dive in head first.”
