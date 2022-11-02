Diving in
Executive Director Angela Kennedy is planning to develop the A.C. Schreiner House into the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, giving Kerrville and Kerr County their own museum, where everyone from founding families to newcomers can learn about the history of the city and county, and their connections to the greater Hill Country.

Right now, Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Executive director Angela Kennedy says she’s working out of a warehouse as she and her board plan for the renovation and opening of the center.

“Kerr County is one of the few counties in Texas without a museum dedicated to the local area,” she says. “We are planning a museum dedicated to preserving the history of Kerrville, Kerr County, and its connections to the greater Hill Country. It’s something various people have worked on for four decades, and it’s now coming into fruition. We want both long-time residents and newcomers to understand how we came into being this place, where we are now, and what our potential for the future is.”

