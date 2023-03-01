Novel idea

New author Steve Marbach says his first novel, “Forces Unseen,” is historical fiction with a lot of conspiracy theory rolled in. It begins with the assassination of John F. Kennedy Nov. 22, 1963, and winds up with the 2024 election.
“I had the concept 25 years ago,” he says. “Between teaching and coaching I’m a pretty busy guy. Writing a novel got back-burnered a lot. I wrote about half of it during summers, and here and there. Then COVID came along, and we were doing virtual learning and sports were shut down. For me it was a great opportunity to finish the manuscript, and edit it.
“I self-published a draft in August of 2021, then got feedback from students and friends. Last summer I rewrote it, and added some things, filled plot holes, and made corrections, and published my final updated version in January of this year.”
He says he used the Kindle Self Publishing Service, which gave him great control over the process, though it was a little tedious. It was also cost-effective, particularly since he doesn’t have to order large quantities. Kindle supplied him with an ISBN, the International Standard Book Number, which is a numeric commercial book identifier that is intended to be unique. Marbach says he designed his own cover.
“The antagonist of the story is a Russian psychiatrist,” he says. “He’s devoted to tearing down America from the inside, and manipulates people through hypnosis to accomplish his goals. The protagonists opposing him are a father and son who are both FBI agents. But it isn’t just good-guy against bad-guy. The father and son are estranged, and must find their way past their rocky relationship to work together to stop the doctor’s plans. The doctor, Dracos, has a real reason to hate America, which makes him relatable. The story tracks history, since it starts back in the 1960s, but with current issues, including racial conflict, gun control, political strife and personal struggles worked in as they develop.”
Marbach says he has the writing background necessary, since he teaches junior and senior English at Ingram Tom Moore High School. He also coaches football and golf.
He was born and raised in San Antonio. He says, “My parents, Stephen Marbach Sr. and Kathy, had me when they were young. They married right out of high school, and he joined the Air Force. After four years of service, and with me, they attended the University of Texas in Austin, and graduated in three years. My father worked for Compugraphics, and spent a lot of time travelling around Texas fixing newspaper computers and presses, and during the summer I would help him out. I think my motto, ‘Do right,’ came from that experience.”
Marbach says when he was in seventh grade he went to Summer Place, a church camp in Port Aransas. “I met Jennifer Alvarez, and we were boyfriend and girlfriend for a week. After camp we wrote each other, but she was from Kingsville, and I was going to Judson High School in San Antonio, and we fell apart while we were in high school. When we graduated, in 1991, I went to Southwest Texas State University, and she went to Texas A&M.
“Then I got two tickets to the 1992 George Strait concert in San Antonio. I thought of Kathy, reestablished contact, and asked her. We met at the Alamodome. That fall she asked me to come to A&M for a football game. In 1996, after we graduated from our colleges, we got married.”
Marbach says after SWTSU he taught and coached for a year at Judson High School, then went to Fort Worth to Dunbar High School. After several more positions he was head football coach at Falls City High School.
“I brought my Falls City team to a scrimmage with ITM,” he says. “I found out Ingram is such a beautiful place. In 2015 ITM had a position open for a defensive coordinator, and Jennifer and I decided to make the move. We’ve been happy here ever since.”
He says Jennifer works in payroll for Ingram ISD, and their two children are students. Kasandra is a junior at ITM, where Marbach coaches her in golf and she plays flute in the ITM Band. She’s also on the color guard, and is earning early college credits. Thomas is a sixth-grader at Ingram Middle School, where he’s in every sport possible, as well as playing trumpet in the band.
“And now ‘Forces Unseen’ is published and available on Kindle,” Marbach says. “I’m happy to have done it, and proud and excited about the result.”
