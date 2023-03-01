Novel idea
Steve Marbach, Ingram Tom Moore teacher and coach, shows off his first novel, “Forces Unseen,” in front of the library in his junior and senior English classroom.

New author Steve Marbach says his first novel, “Forces Unseen,” is historical fiction with a lot of conspiracy theory rolled in. It begins with the assassination of John F. Kennedy Nov. 22, 1963, and winds up with the 2024 election.

“I had the concept 25 years ago,” he says. “Between teaching and coaching I’m a pretty busy guy. Writing a novel got back-burnered a lot. I wrote about half of it during summers, and here and there. Then COVID came along, and we were doing virtual learning and sports were shut down. For me it was a great opportunity to finish the manuscript, and edit it.

