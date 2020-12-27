Angelo State University conferred 381 undergraduate and 191 degrees to its fall 2020 graduates that were recognized in a virtual commencement on Dec. 6.
Graduates include Megan Kellner, of Kerrville, who earned a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling.
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.
