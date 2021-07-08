Micky & the Motorcars at Arcadia Friday

Arcadia Live will host Micky & the Motorcars’ return to Kerrville, led by brothers Micky and Gary Braun on Friday night, July 9.
The Braun name sounds familiar for a good reason – their older brothers Cody and Willy, with their band Reckless Kelly, lit up Arcadia Live last week.
Born and raised in Stanley, Idaho, the Braun brothers learned their craft in the town’s dancehall with their father’s family band – Muzzie Braun & The Boys. “There were kids running around, people dancing,” says Micky, the youngest brother, who first climbed on stage to join the band when he was 5 years old, becoming a stage veteran by the time he was 17.
The brothers appeared with their dad on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” twice. The Braun brothers never looked back, with Micky and Gary moving to Austin to form Micky & the Motorcars, a road-dogging favorite that toured nonstop for almost 20 years until COVID interrupted that string.
Micky told Rolling Stone magazine, “I grew up listening to Willie Nelson, Robert Earl Keen and Waylon Jennings, and looked up to those guys as singers and songwriters, so I started out with Texas music – Jerry Jeff Walker was also a big one.”
Although Micky fronts the band, Gary’s brotherly harmonies, not to mention his myriad instrumental chops, are a key element of the band’s sound. He also steps forward to sings songs of his own. The band’s nine albums have all received popular and critical acclaim and were regulars on Billboard’s country charts.
Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for Micky & The Motorcars are on sale at www.thearcadialive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.