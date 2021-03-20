P2K, Tivy HS partner for ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ 2021

Thanks to a generous grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, Playhouse 2000 will create a new educational partnership with Tivy High School's Theater Department, which will culminate in this year's "Shakespeare in the Park" presentation. With a goal of providing "hands on" experiences in technical theater beyond those available at the school, the new partnership will provide more than 20 students of technical theater the opportunity to put their training to practical use.
"We're looking at a multi-week series of school-day sessions designed to give students access to real-world theater tech," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "They'll get the chance to experience a working scene shop and costume shop, traveling lighting and sound reinforcements rigs, and the process of putting on a ‘run-out’ production that creates a working stage in Louise Hays Park for two days."
"The workshops won't be restricted to only Tivy students, but we are focusing our planning on that group before inviting students from other schools we hope to reach out to soon."
Students will spend at least one class period per day, five days per week for up to six weeks, exploring activities related to scenic construction, costume design, lighting equipment, and sound reinforcement. All of these areas will be then brought to bear on the production of Shakespeare in the Park 2021.
"This project fits with our goals of expanding theatrical activities in Kerrville by leveraging our expertise and facilities, even though we're a small company with limited staff. In the same way that we partner with Schreiner University each year for a major musical theater production and support independent artists like David McGuff and his Yellow Lab Theater, we want to continue to find ways to reach out across the area and grow the impact of the theatrical arts on the whole community."
This will be the ninth season of "Shakespeare in The Park," which has been a partnership between Playhouse 2000 and The City of Kerrville. This year's presentation will be "Two Gentlemen of Verona," presented in Louise Hays Park June 4-5, assuming COVID conditions will allow it.
The show is also sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Hill Country, in addition to producing the annual "Shakespeare In The Park" project,
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
