City honors OLH seniors, graduates

The City of Kerrville would like to congratulate all of the Our Lady of the Hills (OLH) graduates for 2020. As you go through Downtown Kerrville and Louise Hays Park, you will notice banners on the lampposts to help congratulate area seniors graduating this year. If you are an OLH graduate, we ask that you take a picture next to your lamppost banner and tag us on social media. We would love to see your smiling faces during this difficult time.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
