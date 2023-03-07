Teacher Feature: Marilyn Mitchell

Marilyn Mitchell
School: Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fifth-grade reading, language arts, and social studies.
Years teaching: 40 years.
Years at school/district: 18 years at KISD, but not consecutively. Fifteen years at Daniels Elementary, two years at Tally Elementary, and now I’m back at Daniels.
College: I have a bachelor of education from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa.; a master of education with a minor in conflict resolution and a master of education in leadership – principalship, with a minor in digital learning, both from Abilene Christian University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have a love of learning and teaching, developed when I was coaching soccer in college.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: There are so many components, when kids make connections between class and the real world, and it all starts to make sense.
Hardest part of teaching: The long hours. You get to love the kids so much you “take them home with you” and reflect on how to do things better.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The devices. Although they are assets if used appropriately, computers, phones, etc. are changing the culture, and kids are becoming too dependent on them.
Other duties at school: I coach a chess group Thursday mornings before school, and I’m on the Kerrville Robotics Alliance Board of Directors.
Hobbies/interests: I’m a science nerd, and I have a passion for reading.
Personal history: I was born in Montclair, N.J., but my family was transferred a lot. I graduated from Montgomery High School in Skillman, N.J., in 1977. I earned my bachelors at Westminster College, then moved to Kennedale, Texas, and taught at James A. Arthur Elementary until 1984, when I taught gifted and talented in Corsicana, then Greenville, then came to Daniels Elementary. After 15 years there, I moved to Uvalde Consolidated ISD, then to Loveland, Colo. We returned to Kerrville, where I taught at Tally Elementary for two years, then taught STEM programs at the Ingram Middle School. My husband, Mitch Mitchell, and I have four grown children. Our daughter, Amy, runs Acute Designer, an interior design company in Colorado. She and her husband, Tristan Latawiec, have our granddaughter, Hailey, who is 10. Our oldest son, Jon Mitchell, works in marketing and real estate here in Kerrville. Next is Brad Mitchell and his wife Laurah. He is an optical engineer in Dallas. Our youngest son, Ethan, is engaged to Kait Beal. He is earning his PhD in physical therapy at Angelo State University. Mitch passed away in June of 2021. This year I’m glad to be back at Daniels. Once a Mustang, always a Mustang.
