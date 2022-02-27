The Texas Arts and Crafts Fair is calling for entries for the fair’s official 2022 poster competition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of its founding.
Artists of traditional media (oil/acrylic/tempera, watercolors, illustrations, prints) and of computer graphics are invited to participate.
Entries, limited to Texas artists, are due March 1, 2022.
The winning artist will receive $500 and a free booth at the fair. Additionally, the winning artist will be recognized in media releases.
The fair will be held Sept. 24-25, 2022, on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
The poster design and elements will be used in official Texas Arts and Crafts Fair publicity and merchandise. Artists are encouraged to keep in mind the merchandising flexibility of the content of their original artwork and suitability to a vertical poster format measuring 24” wide by 36” high.
Entries should be uploaded as PDFs and emailed to fair@hcaf. com, subject line: poster contest. Emails should include artist’s name, email address, mailing address and phone number(s). Artists should not sign the artwork or include any identifying information.
Complete submission guidelines are on the fair’s website at www.txartsandcraftsfair.com/poster-competition/.
For more details, contact event director Wanda Cash at wgcash@ hcaf.com.
