The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library recently made donations to the Dietert Center and the Kerrville Independent School District to help with services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Friends donated $11,440 to the Dietert Center for the Meals on Wheels program to provide meals for one month to their more than 280 clients who rely on these meals for their nutritional needs. This amount represents the cost to the Dietert Center after the State reimbursement and small fees some clients pay.
In addition, the Friends donated $5,000 to KISD to pay for packages of two books and school supplies for grades K-8 so that learning can continue while the schools are closed.
One of the goals of the Friends of the Library is to establish closer relationships between the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and residents of Kerrville and Kerr County. The Friends are pleased to be able to contribute to the community during this difficult time and look forward to the reopening of the library and their secondhand bookstore in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.