The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to continue your holiday fun with the “Running Home for the Holidays 5K” happening Saturday, Dec. 4.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Christmas character and join us for this fun run/walk on the Kerrville River Trail. The best costume will receive a prize. All costumes must be family friendly. The run will begin at 4 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
Register online at www.kerrvilletx.gov, via phone at (830) 257-7300, or in person at the Parks and Recreation Department Office located at 2385 Bandera Hwy.
The registration fee is $10 per participant. Registration will also be available on-site beginning at 3 p.m. the day of the race (cash or check only).
Each entry includes a raffle ticket, and you must be present to win. The first 100 entries will be guaranteed an event t-shirt.
Raffle prizes are still to be determined, but as of now there will be a Boardworks inflatable paddleboard and wireless headphones. Extra raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Don’t miss out on this chance to win these items sponsored by Kerrville Kayak & Canoe and Denny & Sons Electronics. More sponsors and raffle items to come.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
