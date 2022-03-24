Micah Tyler, Austin French at Cailloux this week

Non-Profit concert promoters Texas Arms of Love are bringing Micah Tyler's "Walking Free Tour" to the Cailloux Theater on Thursday.
Christian pop star Tyler will be joined by guest artist Austin French, who released his debut single "Freedom Hymn" in 2017 and reached No. 8 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart.
Tyler is touring in support of his latest album, "New Today," which features the hit single that gives the tour its name, "Walking Free."
Winner of the "New Artist of the Year" Dove Award, Micah travels nearly 200 days per year, ranging from performances at youth and college-aged camps to conferences to touring with other artists.
He has toured with big name artists such as Mercy Me, David Crowder, Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham, and Big Daddy Weave.
Proceeds from this concert, as well as contributions made during the concert, will benefit Texas Arms of Love, a non-profit organization based in Midland, Texas.
The show is also sponsored by Kerrville-based Mercy Gate Ministries and Trinity Baptist Church.
Micah Tyler's "Walking Free Tour" will be presented in the Cailloux Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
Reserved Seating is priced from $25 to $57, plus Box office Fees of $2.50, including a contribution to Texas Arms of Love.
Tickets and are available in advance at The Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com or liveshowevents.net.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000. More information, including other performances coming to The Cailloux Theater, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.