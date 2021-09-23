Seats for individual concerts opened to the public beginning Sept. 13 for each of five concerts in the Symphony of the Hills 2021-22 season. Individual concert seating is available at five tiers from $25 to $55.
Concerts are held at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Enhanced safety procedures will remain in place to ensure a safe concert experience.
Individual concert tickets can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com/symphony-of-the-hills or by calling the Box Office at (830) 896-9393.
This season’s programs feature a wide-ranging repertoire, including a world premiere, works by under-represented composers, and pieces not previously performed in the symphony’s 20-year history.
• Oct. 7 – “River of Stars: A world premiere:” A passionate program of possibilities plus the unveiling of a World Premiere;
• Dec. 2 – “Holiday Hopes: dream, pray, love:” Celebrating the thoughts and prayers of brother and sisterhood, featuring the Grand Symphony Chorus;
• Jan. 8 – “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers:” Welcoming the New Year with a musical exploration of the universal drive to seek new frontiers and accomplishments;
• Feb. 24 – “Heart of the Strings: hidden beauty:” Featuring the exhilarating voice and hidden beauty of a lesser-known string, the viola;
• April 28 – “Primitive Echoes: mystery of war and peace:” Music that recognizes the power, futility, emotion, and accomplishment of war, peace, and the mystery of human connections.
Those wishing to support the orchestra at a higher level are still able to purchase season tickets. Patron Levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, which allows benefits according to the amount donated, including priority seating and program listings. Subscriber Levels are for those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts.
Details on concerts and season ticket options can be accessed online at www.symphonyofthehills.org, via email at info@symphonyofthehills. org, or by calling (830) 792-7469.
Symphony of the Hills is a 75-piece orchestra of local and Hill Country area professional musicians and Schreiner University faculty and their advanced music students.
